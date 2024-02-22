Portsmouth and Hampshire weather: Flood alerts issued due to intense rain with residents warned to prepare
The Environment Agency has issued warnings of groundwater flooding in Finchdean, Dean Lane End, Rowlands Castle, the upper River Ems Valley, Hambledon, the Upper Meon and Lower Meon river. Two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office, with severe weather battering Portsmouth and the surrounding area. These alerts are in place throughout the day.
Speaking about Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle, the environment agency said: "Groundwater levels in Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle are high and rising. In the last 2 weeks, 150 per cent of the long term average monthly rainfall (97mm) has been recorded at Walderton". "Following this rain, we expect groundwater levels to continue to rise, road flooding will become deeper, and risk of impacts to property will increase," they added. "We continue to monitor the forecast."
The rain warning is in place from 11.08am until 4pm. The Environment Agency said "the water level in the River Meon at East Meon, West Meon and Wickham is high but stable", although they advise residents with low lying property near the river should be prepared for flooding. Similar guidance has been issued for people in Titchfield. "The water level in the lower River Meon at Titchfield is high and rising. In the last 12 hours, 18mm of rain has been recorded at Warnford," the Environment Agency said.
"Today, out of bank flooding will continue to impact fields at Titchfield Hill with high water levels at Titchfield Mill, Bridge Cottage and the Tanneries Industrial Estate. While groundwater and river levels are currently so high, any intense rainfall events are now likely to cause surface water flooding in Titchfield High Street." They added: "Our operational staff will manage water levels in Titchfield Canal and will keep the river clear of reported blockages. We continue to monitor the forecast. If you live next to the river in Titchfield, please consider taking appropriate action to protect property, installing flood protection if you have it."