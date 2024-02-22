Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as intense rain and strong winds hit city amid Met Office warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office issued two yellow alerts for wind and rain over the city, Hampshire and much of the south coast of England yesterday. The wind warning has been issued between 8am and 6pm today, with the rain alert scheduled between 11.08am and 4pm.
"A spell of heavy rain is expected to move northeast across southern England with 15-20mm of rain falling over two to three hours," the forecaster said. "Rain will gradually east from the west later this afternoon. A band of heavy, squally rain in expected to move eastwards across England on Thursday with gusts of around 50 mph in a few places very briefly, as well as some hail and thunder.
"However, there is a small chance of a broader swathe of very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England with gusts of 60 to 70 mph, mostly likely close to English Channel and southern North Sea coasts." BBC Weather said strong winds and rain showers are expected throughout the day.
Hour by hour Met Office forecast for Portsmouth
12pm - heavy rain - 10C - 30mph winds
1pm - heavy rain - 9C - 24mph winds 2pm - heavy rain - 8C - 33mph winds
3pm - light rain - 7C - 38mph winds
4pm - cloudy - 7C - 35mph winds
5pm - sunny intervals - 7C - 36mph winds
6pm - partly cloudy - 6C - 31mph winds
7pm - clear - 6C - 33mph winds
8pm - clear - 6C - 32mph winds
9pm - clear - 6C - 29mph winds
10pm - clear - 6C - 25mph winds
11pm - clear - 6C - 26mph winds
12am - light showers - 6C - 26mph winds