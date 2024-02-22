News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as intense rain and strong winds hit city amid Met Office warning

Heavy rain showers and strong winds are hitting Portsmouth today amid a weather warning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:31 GMT
The Met Office issued two yellow alerts for wind and rain over the city, Hampshire and much of the south coast of England yesterday. The wind warning has been issued between 8am and 6pm today, with the rain alert scheduled between 11.08am and 4pm.

"A spell of heavy rain is expected to move northeast across southern England with 15-20mm of rain falling over two to three hours," the forecaster said. "Rain will gradually east from the west later this afternoon. A band of heavy, squally rain in expected to move eastwards across England on Thursday with gusts of around 50 mph in a few places very briefly, as well as some hail and thunder.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued as rain and wind continue to batter the city. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakYellow weather warnings have been issued as rain and wind continue to batter the city. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
"However, there is a small chance of a broader swathe of very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England with gusts of 60 to 70 mph, mostly likely close to English Channel and southern North Sea coasts." BBC Weather said strong winds and rain showers are expected throughout the day.

Hour by hour Met Office forecast for Portsmouth

12pm - heavy rain - 10C - 30mph winds

1pm - heavy rain - 9C - 24mph winds 2pm - heavy rain - 8C - 33mph winds

3pm - light rain - 7C - 38mph winds

4pm - cloudy - 7C - 35mph winds

5pm - sunny intervals - 7C - 36mph winds

6pm - partly cloudy - 6C - 31mph winds

7pm - clear - 6C - 33mph winds

8pm - clear - 6C - 32mph winds

9pm - clear - 6C - 29mph winds

10pm - clear - 6C - 25mph winds

11pm - clear - 6C - 26mph winds

12am - light showers - 6C - 26mph winds

