Hampshire has woken up to a thick blanket of fog across much of the county - prompting a warning from the Met Office.

The fog warning lasts until 9am this morning (March 27) and drivers are being urged to take care on the roads as a result.

The Met Office said: “Where fog patches do occur, visibility may fall below 100 metres in places, leading to difficult driving conditions and some travel disruption. Fog will slowly lift by mid morning.

Fog warning March 27 | Met Office

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.

“Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.

“Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”