Geminids Meteor Shower: When and where can you see last major meteor shower of 2024?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 10:56 BST
One of the last major meteor showers is due to hit this week - and it is almost guaranteed to put on a fabulous show.

The Geminid meteor shower will see meteors entering the planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second, according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

The shower is one of the most active and in previous years it has been the strongest with a rate of 150 meteors per hour.

Meteor Shower.
Meteor Shower. | Shutterstock

The shower is active between December 4 and December 20 and it is due to peak on December 14 and 15 at night.

According to Saga Holidays, the best spot to watch the meteor shower is the South Downs National Park which offers some of the clearest night skies in Britain stretching from Winchester to Eastbourne through Hampshire.

