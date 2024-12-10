One of the last major meteor showers is due to hit this week - and it is almost guaranteed to put on a fabulous show.

The Geminid meteor shower will see meteors entering the planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second, according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

The shower is one of the most active and in previous years it has been the strongest with a rate of 150 meteors per hour.

Meteor Shower. | Shutterstock

According to Saga Holidays, the best spot to watch the meteor shower is the South Downs National Park which offers some of the clearest night skies in Britain stretching from Winchester to Eastbourne through Hampshire.