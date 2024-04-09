Portsmouth flooding: Live updates as city records "highest ever" tide and hazardous weather strikes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ferocious gusts and large waves hit the coastline, rushing over the sea defences. The Met Office yesterday issued a yellow weather warning which forecasted “hazardous” winds of up to 65 mph.
Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone, Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island. Photos seen by The News show flooding in Old Portsmouth in the early hours of today.
A statement on the flood alert service website said the tide around Old Portsmouth was the “highest ever recorded”, with property flooding and road closures expected.
BBC Weather said the conditions will be “very windy” and colder in places. “It will be cloudy with mostly patchy light rain,” the forecaster added, “It will turn dry and largely clear by the evening.” The website said conditions tonight will be “dry and largely clear”. “During the early hours, patchy cloud will move in from the southwest. Patchy hill fog can also develop in places.”
According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach highs of 12C and the skies will be cloudy and overcast in places. You can follow live weather and flooding updates by scrolling to the bottom of this article. If you would like to report any weather related incidents, email [email protected] or [email protected].
Portsmouth flooding
Key Events
- Multiple flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the Portsmouth area.
- Pictures show flooded streets.
- The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds yesterday.
Coastguard rescue over 100 people and animals.
Emergency services saved dozens of people and animals after flooding struck a holiday park.
Crews from Hayling Island coastguard were deployed to Medmerry Holiday Park near Chichester last night. A major incident was declared, with people and their pets being evacuated.
Further details can be found here.
Gosport flooding
Gosport Drones has taken several pictures of the flooding which hit the town. The areas which were hit include ark Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay.
More pictures and further details can be found here.
Today's hour by hour weather forecast
The Met Office has provided today’s forecast after a weather warning was issued yesterday.
Wind speeds are set to gradually ease throughout the say. It will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells in places, with a small chance of showers.
Flood warnings and alerts
The Environment Agency has issued 30 flood warnings across the Portsmouth area. This includes Old Portsmouth, Langstone, Fareham, Gosport, Hayling Island, Emsworth, Portchester and others.
Forty seven flood alerts have also been implemented across Hampshire, with flooding being possible.
Flooding in Portsmouth
Marcin Jedrysiak took several pictures of the conditions last night.
More images can be found here.
"Highest ever recorded tide"
The flood alert service website said it measured the “highest ever recorded tide” in Old Portsmouth, with flooding seen in the early hours of today.
Live updates will be given for the weather forecast, flood reports and incidents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.