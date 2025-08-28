Hampshire braced for heavy downpours as weather warning issued

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:06 BST
A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy downpours are expected to hit Portsmouth.

Weather warning for rain has been issued placeholder image
Weather warning for rain has been issued | Met Office

The Met Office has announced the alert will be in place from 10pm today (Thursday) until 12pm on Friday. It covers the entire south coast including Hampshire and the south east areas.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and longer spells of heavy rain may bring some disruption to transport and infrastructure.”

People have been warned train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. There could be “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer” and “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely”.

