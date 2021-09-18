A warning for heavy rain has been issued. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (090220-29)

The yellow alert will come into force at noon tomorrow and remain in place until 11.59pm.

It has been issued for much of Hampshire, part of Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

On its website the Met Office warns: ‘Heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.

‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

‘Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

‘Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.’

The Met Office continues: ‘A band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day.

‘Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.’

