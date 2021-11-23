The Met Office has put a yellow weather alert in place from midnight until 6pm on Saturday.

As of this morning, the warning has been issued in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, and across other parts of Hampshire.

Strong winds are set to hit Portsmouth and the surrounding area on Saturday. Picture: Met Office

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: ‘The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning.

‘The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.

‘However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.’

These gales could cause a lot of disruption.

Strong winds will travel from Scotland and hit much of Portsmouth and Hampshire on Saturday. Picture: Met Office

The Met office added that there is potential for delays on the roads, and public transport links such as trains, ferries and aeroplanes.

There is also a small chance of damage to buildings such as tiles blowing off roofs, bridge closures, power cuts and disrupted mobile phone coverage.

Winds are predicted to vary in terms of strength.

The Met Office is currently forecasting winds in Portsmouth to reach highs of 40 mph between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Winds are also predicted to peak at 39 mph between 12pm and 3pm in Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

