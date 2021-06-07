Hampshire weather: This is when it will be hottest in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville this week

The sunshine will be back in full force across the Portsmouth area this week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:48 am

Following the blazing hot temperatures seen over the bank holiday at the end of May and at the start of June, it was a bit cooler and cloudier over the weekend.

However the sunshine will be back in the coming days, according to the latest forecast.

Temperatures are set to rise as well, but how warm will it get where you live?

20C temperatures are expected for much of the week. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5015)

Here is what the Met Office forecast says:

Portsmouth

Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Friday – Overcast changing to sunny – highs of 19C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 22C

Gosport

Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Friday – Overcast changing to sunny – highs of 19C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Fareham

Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C

Friday – Overcast changing to sunny – highs of 21C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 23C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 23C

Havant

Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Friday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 22C

Waterlooville

Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 22C

Saturday – Sunny – highs of 23C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 23C

