Hampshire weather: This is when it will be hottest in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville this week
The sunshine will be back in full force across the Portsmouth area this week.
Following the blazing hot temperatures seen over the bank holiday at the end of May and at the start of June, it was a bit cooler and cloudier over the weekend.
However the sunshine will be back in the coming days, according to the latest forecast.
Temperatures are set to rise as well, but how warm will it get where you live?
Read More
Here is what the Met Office forecast says:
Portsmouth
Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Friday – Overcast changing to sunny – highs of 19C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 22C
Gosport
Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Friday – Overcast changing to sunny – highs of 19C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Fareham
Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C
Friday – Overcast changing to sunny – highs of 21C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 23C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 23C
Havant
Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Friday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 22C
Waterlooville
Monday – Sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Thursday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Friday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals – highs of 22C
Saturday – Sunny – highs of 23C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 23C