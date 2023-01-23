The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across the northern areas of the county. The forecaster warns freezing fog may cause travel delays and could take longer than expected to clear.

‘Areas of freezing fog are expected to develop on Sunday night, these dense at times and slow to clear from some spots on Monday,’ the Met Office said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of Hampshire this morning. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

‘Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres could be encountered in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination meaning potentially difficult driving conditions.’

The forecaster added the fog could adversely affected train and bus journeys and there is a possibility for flight cancellations. The warning will be in place between 12.15am and 11am.

Temperatures are set to remain low in Portsmouth, ranging from -1C at 9am to highs of 5C at 1pm, according to the Met Office. It is scheduled to be cloudy for most of the day following a period of sunshine this morning.

The evening will be more overcast and will see temperatures fall to 3C by 7pm.

