Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Hampshire as torrential rain forecast

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Thunderstorms and heavy showers are set to hit Hampshire tomorrow (July 31) with a warning it may bring some disruption as a result.

The yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office and covers from 10am to 9pm tomorrow (July 31) with thunderstorms and heavy showers forecast across the region.

It said: “Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop during Thursday morning and through the afternoon. These could produce torrential downpours in a few places with as much as 25-35 mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60 mm within 2 hours. Frequent lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“Storms will tend to become more confined to the south and east of the warning area later in the afternoon before dying out during the evening.”

Yellow weather warning July 31 2025placeholder image
Yellow weather warning July 31 2025 | Met Office

The Met Office has warned that as a result there may be a following:

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

For the latest see the Met Office website.

