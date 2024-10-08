Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A specialist group is investigating reports that ‘a tornado’ was spotted and caused damage at Hayling Island this evening (Tuesday, October 8).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said: “We are seeing reports of wind damage in Hayling Island and Emsworth from this evening. We would be very interested in any further information. Please be patient if it takes some time for us to respond -TORRO are a volunteer group. Every report will be read and noted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, has been in place for most of the day today, though tomorrow is expected to be brighter with some sunshine.

Torro - which keep records of tornadoes, large hail and severe storms across Britain and Ireland - can be contacted at its sever weather report page at https://www.torro.org.uk/severe-weather-report or via its Facebook page.