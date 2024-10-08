'Tornado' investigation as Hayling Island and Emsworth concerns prompts Torro to call for reports
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Torro, the UK's Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, is appealing for people to get in touch after a number of residents took to social media this evening saying they think they were hit by a tornado during the heavy rain showers and wind which hit the county earlier.
It said: “We are seeing reports of wind damage in Hayling Island and Emsworth from this evening. We would be very interested in any further information. Please be patient if it takes some time for us to respond -TORRO are a volunteer group. Every report will be read and noted.”
A yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, has been in place for most of the day today, though tomorrow is expected to be brighter with some sunshine.
Torro - which keep records of tornadoes, large hail and severe storms across Britain and Ireland - can be contacted at its sever weather report page at https://www.torro.org.uk/severe-weather-report or via its Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.