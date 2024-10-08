Met Office: Thunderstorms expected to batter the city as yellow weather warning issued
The weather warning will be in place for the south east between 10am and 10pm today (October 8) and the Met Office has advised that there may be some disruption as a result of this.
The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Tuesday, with some localised disruption possible.
“Showers and thunderstorms will spread from the southwest, as well as developing over land, during the morning, lasting through the afternoon and well into the evening.Whilst some areas will miss these, where they develop 20-30 mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40-50 mm over a longer period - especially across the southeast of the area this evening.
“Hail and lightning will be additional hazards, with a risk of temporary hail accumulations in places.”
The Met Office has also anticipated that there could be some disruption to travel including buses, trains and there could be delays on the road.
