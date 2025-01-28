Portsmouth weather: Flood alert issued in Hayling Island alongside other warnings in Hampshire
The government have issued a yellow alert for the island and other parts of Hampshire this evening (January 28). Tides are expected to causes issues along the coastline.
The alert said: “Tuesday evening's tide at 22:45 on 28/01/2025 may cause flooding, as the condition of the shingle beach has been severely impacted by high energy waves.”
It added: “Tide levels are not overly high, but for 1 hour either side of high water, waves may affect the beach at South Hayling. These waves could remove large amounts of shingle.”
The alert said Winds are light Westerly Force 4, with the tide table values rising by 0.29m. Spray or overtopping could hit front gardens of properties in Bembridge Drive, Meath Close, The Strand and Southwood Road.
“We are liaising with the local authority response teams over the condition of the beach at South Hayling. Avoid South Hayling seafront at high tide,” the alert said.
A flood warning has been issued near the Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood. Other alerts published include Lymington River and River Blackwater.
Stormy conditions hit the Portsmouth area yesterday (January 27), with several spells of heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning. Spectacular footage showed lightning striking The Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf Quays. The flash thunderstorm arrived suddenly yesterday afternoon before clearing to bright blue skies.
