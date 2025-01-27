Watch: Lightning strikes Spinnaker Tower as ferocious flash thunderstorm hits Portsmouth
Booming thunder was followed by lightning and hailstones as the thunderstorm arrived on the coast catching many out with its sudden arrival.
One of the most dramatic scenes was of the tendrils of lightning striking the Spinnaker Tower - watch the videos by Tony Weaver and Kingsley Taylor embedded in this story to see it happen.
The tower is designed to direct the electricity into the ground through its wiring and rods, preventing damage to the structure.
The yellow warning for rain and wind is still in place until tomorrow morning at 10am with gusts of over 50 miles per hour expected to hit Portsmouth from 6pm tonight until 1am tomorrow.
For up to date information on the latest forecast please visit the Met Office website.
