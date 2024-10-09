Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “mini twister” has damaged properties and vehicles after strong winds and heavy rain hit Hayling Island.

Severe gales and intense showers were reported on the east side of the island yesterday evening (October 8). Some residents took to social media and reported that they experienced a “tornado” for a short moment. Torro, the UK's Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, said they received reports of wind damage being caused on the island and in Emsworth.

Becky Mason said on Facebook: “I had never heard anything like it, it felt like it came over the house and lasted a minute if that and it just stopped. We have 14ft trampoline which hasn't moved in the three years we've been here, and it flew across the garden in what I could only describe as a tornado.” Ms Mason added that two trees were also brought down. “I know multiple went down in the surrounding streets at the exact same time,” she added. “It was mental.”

Other residents said multiple dinghies were upturned at Hayling Island Sailing Club, garden furniture was blown away and roof tiles were thrown from properties - damaging car windscreens. Jonathan Hulls, Liberal Democrat councillor for Hayling West and leader of HM Coastguard on Hayling Island, said he heard residents in Bosmere Road and Wheatlands Avenue were affected, though he did not experience anything himself. He added that the Sandy Point area was also impacted.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) and HMS Coastguard confirmed they received no calls about severe weather on the island. “I’ve only seen what I saw on Facebook, which was people saying roof tiles were pulled off, car windscreens were smashed and wheelie bins were picked up and thrown around,” Cllr Hulls told The News.

“We had no calls about it, but I wouldn’t expect to. It’s a very quick thing. We’ve had them before on Hayling and they come and go very quickly. Once it has happened, there is no more imminent danger to life, so the emergency services wouldn’t be called unless there was a fire or a boat was in trouble. I think it was very localised to the east side, in the Sandy Point area.”

The councillor said he has lived on the island for 16 years and remembers two similar weather patterns. He added that one of them hit Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club and caused damage to vessels. “I don’t think this one was quite as severe,” he added, “but there was some talk about it in Emsworth, so it might have come from the east. They can be very localised. The road next to it would not know that it happened. It does suggest that it’s a mini twister or tornado, but it was a very localised event.”

The Met Office said they could not confirm if a tornado hit Hayling Island last night, with no evidence of the weather system touching ground. A tornado is formed when a funnel cloud reaches the earth’s surface.