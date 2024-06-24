Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hottest temperatures of the year so far are set to hit Portsmouth as a heatwave sweeps the UK - here is when.

“Heatwave conditions” are forecast for this week by the Met Office with temperatures expected to reach 27° in the South East.

Here is what the week has in store for Portsmouth:

Monday, June 24: Sunny conditions with temperatures between 21° and 14°.

Tuesday, June 25: Sunny intervals with temperatures between 25° and 18°.

Wednesday, June 26: Sunny weather with temperatures between 24° and 17°.

Thursday, June 27: Sunny changing to cloudy to late morning, temperatures between 22° and 14°.

Friday, June 28: Sunny with temperatures between 21° and 14°. Saturday, June 29: Sunny with temperatures between 21° and 14°. Sunday, June 30: Sunny with temperatures between 22° and 15°. Dan Rudman, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds. However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year."

Temperatures will soar in Portsmouth this week.