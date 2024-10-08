Met Office: Heavy showers, thunder and lightning forecast - hour by hour guide

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 08:42 BST
A thunderstorm is expected to make its way to the city this afternoon.

Heavy showers, thunder and lightning is forecast this afternoon with the Met Office expecting the change in weather to start from 2pm.

The Met Office said: “The showers will become heavy and possibly thundery in the afternoon and evening. Risk of hail. Temperatures near normal. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18°C.

The rainy weather is set to continue in Portsmouth (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)The rainy weather is set to continue in Portsmouth (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
The rainy weather is set to continue in Portsmouth (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Further heavy and possibly thundery showers continuing early in the night. The showers gradually clearing southeastwards during the early hours. Becoming drier by dawn. A mild night. Breezy along coasts. Minimum temperature 10°C.”

Hour by hour Portsmouth weather:

9am - cloudy with chances of rain - 15C - 70 per cent chance of rain

10am - cloudy with chances of rain - 16C - 60 per cent chance of rain

11am - cloudy - 16C - 40 per cent chance of rain

12pm - cloudy - 17C - 40 per cent chance of rain

1pm - cloudy with rain - 17C - 70 per cent chance of rain

2pm - rain - 17C - 90 per cent chance of rain

3pm - rain with lightning - 17C - 90 per cent chance of rain

4pm - rain with lightning - 16C - 80 per cent chance of rain

5pm - rain with lightning - 16C - 90 per cent chance of rain

6pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain

7pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain

8pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain

9pm - heavy rain - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain

For more information about the Met Office, click here.

