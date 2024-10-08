Met Office: Heavy showers, thunder and lightning forecast - hour by hour guide
Heavy showers, thunder and lightning is forecast this afternoon with the Met Office expecting the change in weather to start from 2pm.
The Met Office said: “The showers will become heavy and possibly thundery in the afternoon and evening. Risk of hail. Temperatures near normal. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18°C.
“Further heavy and possibly thundery showers continuing early in the night. The showers gradually clearing southeastwards during the early hours. Becoming drier by dawn. A mild night. Breezy along coasts. Minimum temperature 10°C.”
Hour by hour Portsmouth weather:
9am - cloudy with chances of rain - 15C - 70 per cent chance of rain
10am - cloudy with chances of rain - 16C - 60 per cent chance of rain
11am - cloudy - 16C - 40 per cent chance of rain
12pm - cloudy - 17C - 40 per cent chance of rain
1pm - cloudy with rain - 17C - 70 per cent chance of rain
2pm - rain - 17C - 90 per cent chance of rain
3pm - rain with lightning - 17C - 90 per cent chance of rain
4pm - rain with lightning - 16C - 80 per cent chance of rain
6pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain
7pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain
