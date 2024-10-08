Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thunderstorm is expected to make its way to the city this afternoon.

The Met Office said: “The showers will become heavy and possibly thundery in the afternoon and evening. Risk of hail. Temperatures near normal. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18°C.

The rainy weather is set to continue in Portsmouth (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Further heavy and possibly thundery showers continuing early in the night. The showers gradually clearing southeastwards during the early hours. Becoming drier by dawn. A mild night. Breezy along coasts. Minimum temperature 10°C.”

Hour by hour Portsmouth weather:

9am - cloudy with chances of rain - 15C - 70 per cent chance of rain

10am - cloudy with chances of rain - 16C - 60 per cent chance of rain

11am - cloudy - 16C - 40 per cent chance of rain

12pm - cloudy - 17C - 40 per cent chance of rain

1pm - cloudy with rain - 17C - 70 per cent chance of rain

2pm - rain - 17C - 90 per cent chance of rain

3pm - rain with lightning - 17C - 90 per cent chance of rain

4pm - rain with lightning - 16C - 80 per cent chance of rain

6pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain

7pm - thunderstorm - 15C - 95 per cent chance of rain