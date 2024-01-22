Flooding in Hampshire: Here are 29 flood alerts issued by Environment Agency following Storm Isha
A number of flood warnings and alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency following heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Weather warnings were issued by the Met Office following the forecast of strong winds and rain as a result of Storm Isha. The city has been battered by the severe gales and stormy weather which has resulted in some damage across the area. Flood warnings have also been issued following the storm.
There are currently 29 flood warnings for Hampshire which indicate that flooding is a possibility due to the heavy rainfall caused by Storm Isha:
- Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley - The Winterbournes
- Groundwater flooding in the upper Avon valley and the Nine Mile river
- Bourne Rivulet
- Groundwater flooding in Bishops Sutton
- Groundwater flooding in Bramdean and Cheriton
- Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire
- Groundwater flooding in Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle
- Groundwater flooding in Hambledon
- Groundwater flooding in Hursley
- Groundwater flooding in Kings Somborne and Little Somborne
- Groundwater flooding in Littleton, Headbourne, Kings and Martyr Worthy, Easton and Chilland
- Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton
- Groundwater flooding in the Alton area
- Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
- Groundwater flooding in the Meon Valley from East Meon to Soberton
- Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
- Groundwater flooding in Twyford and Hensting
- Groundwater flooding in upper River Ems Valley
- Groundwater flooding in Vernham Dean, Upton and the Bourne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
- Groundwater flooding in West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Mansbridge and Riverside Park
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Avon and tributaries
- River Bourne and tributaries
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
- River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading