Power cuts have struck Hayling Island in the wake of Storm Isha - with "strong winds" and heavy rain forecast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) reports on its power track website that an unplanned outage has taken place on South Hayling. Webb Lane, Grand Parade, Orchard Road, Bound Lane and Wybon Close. Some addresses on Selsmore Road and Sea Front are all effected.

Power cuts are being reported across Hayling Island in the wake of Storm Isha. Pictured is when Storm Ciaran hit the island. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outage was reported to SSE at 9.40am, with the utility company estimating that everything will be fixed by 3.30pm. Engineers are currently present in Station Road, and on Langstone Road, Milton, Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said power cuts would be possible in the wake of Storm Isha, which was named on Friday. A weather warning will be in place over Portsmouth and the surrounding area from this evening and last until Monday morning. As previously reported in The News, The Met Office said: "Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK.