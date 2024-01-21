Storm Isha: Power cuts strike Hayling Island as "strong winds" and heavy rain set to batter Portsmouth area
Power cuts have struck Hayling Island in the wake of Storm Isha - with "strong winds" and heavy rain forecast.
Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) reports on its power track website that an unplanned outage has taken place on South Hayling. Webb Lane, Grand Parade, Orchard Road, Bound Lane and Wybon Close. Some addresses on Selsmore Road and Sea Front are all effected.
The outage was reported to SSE at 9.40am, with the utility company estimating that everything will be fixed by 3.30pm. Engineers are currently present in Station Road, and on Langstone Road, Milton, Portsmouth.
The Met Office said power cuts would be possible in the wake of Storm Isha, which was named on Friday. A weather warning will be in place over Portsmouth and the surrounding area from this evening and last until Monday morning. As previously reported in The News, The Met Office said: "Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK.
"Strong winds will arrive into Northern Ireland and western parts of England and Wales during Sunday afternoon, before becoming more widespread through the evening and overnight. Winds will gradually ease from the west during Monday morning. West or southwesterly winds are likely to widely gust 50 to 60 mph inland with a few locations, mainly exposed coastal stretches, reaching 70 to 80 mph."