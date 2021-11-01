Here is the exact time thunder showers are forecast for Portsmouth and Gosport

It comes after a weekend of strong winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has not issued a weather warning.

Thunder showers forecast for Portsmouth. Picture: Met Office

But thunder is being predicted for the city this afternoon.

The latest Met Office forecast is warning residents to expect thunder showers between 1pm and 2pm today.

Thunder is also being predicted for Gosport at the same time.

However the Met Office is not forecasting thunder showers for Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

A thunder shower is defined as a shower of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

