Here is the exact time thunder showers are forecast for Portsmouth and Gosport
THUNDER showers are being forecast for Portsmouth.
It comes after a weekend of strong winds and heavy rain.
The Met Office has not issued a weather warning.
But thunder is being predicted for the city this afternoon.
The latest Met Office forecast is warning residents to expect thunder showers between 1pm and 2pm today.
Thunder is also being predicted for Gosport at the same time.
However the Met Office is not forecasting thunder showers for Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.
A thunder shower is defined as a shower of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.