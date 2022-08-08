The Met Office has predicted another week of temperatures in the low and mid 20sC.

Sunny skies with little cloud are also predicted for that time.

Southsea beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Here is a day by day forecast, and when it will be the hottest in Portsmouth this week:

Today:

The Met Office forecasts peak temperatures of 24C, around 4pm.

The heat will also be in the 20sC at 10pm.

There will also be high levels of ultraviolet (UV) throughout the day.

Tuesday:

The weather will be similar to today, forecast to start at roughly 20C at 9am, with sunny skies and high levels of UV.

This will climb up to 23C at 1pm and remain in the low 20s throughout the night.

Low windspeeds are also forecast in the afternoon, so residents are expected to feel the heat.

Wednesday:

The forecast is similar to the previous two days, but with slightly higher wind speeds of up to 17mph.

Temperatures will range from 22C at 10am to 24C from 1pm.

The night is expected to be especially warm, with 23C heat forecast for 10am.

Thursday:

The hottest days in Portsmouth will be on Thursday and Friday.

Peak temperatures will reach 25C at 1pm, and the warm weather is forecast to stay in the mid 20sC all day.

It is expected to that the UV levels will also be high.

Friday:

Warm weather of 25C is also forecast for 4pm on Friday, with sunny skies and little cloud.

They are expected to remain in the mid 20sC at 10pm.

Weekend:

The long range forecast is expected to change slightly over the weekend.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 20sC are forecast for Saturday.

Light showers and cloudy skies are forecast between 7am and 1pm.