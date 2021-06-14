Here's why sleeping with a fan could be bad for your health

Temperatures are set to hit 27C in the city and other parts of the area, according to the Met Office forecast.

The evening will not be much cooler, with highs of 21C expected at 10pm and 11pm.

Meaning that you might find yourself looking for ways to stay cool at night.

Should you sleep with a fan on? Picture: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

If you have been using a fan throughout the day, you might be tempted to keep it on overnight.

However according to health experts doing so is a really bad idea.

Mark Reddick from Sleep Advisor warned that leaving a fan on overnight risks drying out your mouth, nasal passages, your eyes and can even cause dry skin conditions.

He told The Sun: ‘As a fan moves air around the room, it causes flurries of dust and pollen to make their way into your sinuses.

‘If you’re prone to allergies, asthma, and hay fever, this could stir up a whole lot of trouble.’

For those who aren’t willing to be parted from their fans, it is recommended that you keep an air filter in the room to guard against dust.

