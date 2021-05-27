Highs of 17C in Portsmouth today as weather set to improve over bank holiday weekend

The Met Office is predicting sunshine and highs of 17C today (May 27) in Portsmouth, and the same for Gosport and Havant – while highs of 18C are expected in Fareham.

And it seems the warmer weather will continue over the bank holiday weekend with highs of 18C for Portsmouth on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

People enjoy the evening sunshine on Southsea beach on September 21, 2020 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Although clouds are predicted across the area on Friday and Saturday, uninterrupted sunshine is expected for the following two days.

Sunshine is also expected in Fareham, Gosport and Havant on the Sunday and Monday, with highs of 19C.

Looking ahead, the Met Office is predicting sunshine and highs of 20C on June 1 and 2.

May was a particularly wet one for the UK as a whole, the Met Office said.

By Friday, the country had seen 131 per cent of the usual month’s rainfall already, according to meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth.

