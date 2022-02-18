A red weather warning remains in place until 3pm.

The Met Office has warned that there is a ‘danger to life’.

Winds of up to 70mph have been forecast for Portsmouth today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge waves down at the seafront in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

There is also fears that there will be power cuts and damage to properties.

A video taken by Alex Shute down at the seafront in Southsea has captured the stormy conditions.

It shows huge waves crashing onto land near Blue Reef Aquarium in Clarence Esplanade.

Huge waves in Southsea

You can watch the dramatic video at the top of this article.

Storm Eunice has already caused much disruption in Portsmouth.

Schools have been ordered to close due to the red weather warning.

Queen Alexandra Hospital has cancelled all face to face outpatient appointments.

Buses are cancelled, as is the Hovercraft and Wightlink ferries.