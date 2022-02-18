Storm Eunice: Watch as huge waves crash onto the seafront in Southsea during the storm
STORM Eunice has started to batter Portsmouth with strong winds.
A red weather warning remains in place until 3pm.
The Met Office has warned that there is a ‘danger to life’.
Winds of up to 70mph have been forecast for Portsmouth today.
There is also fears that there will be power cuts and damage to properties.
A video taken by Alex Shute down at the seafront in Southsea has captured the stormy conditions.
It shows huge waves crashing onto land near Blue Reef Aquarium in Clarence Esplanade.
You can watch the dramatic video at the top of this article.
Storm Eunice has already caused much disruption in Portsmouth.
Schools have been ordered to close due to the red weather warning.
Queen Alexandra Hospital has cancelled all face to face outpatient appointments.
Buses are cancelled, as is the Hovercraft and Wightlink ferries.
Watch footage from earlier which shows the moment that a Brittany Ferries ship braved the waves in Portsmouth.