Portsmouth Weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain batters Hampshire with weather warning in place

A yellow weather warning is in place for Portsmouth and Hampshire with heavy rain falling throughout the region.
By Joe Williams
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:36 GMT
Portsmouth has been hit with persistent downpours as an alert continues to be in place until Friday, February 9 at 6am. The Met Office is warning that bus and train services will likely be affected and car journeys may take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday. Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period. However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."

Hampshire is set to be hit by heavy rain on Thursday, February 8 which will last until Friday, February 8.

Hour by hour forecast

9am: 10C with a 95% chance of precipitation

10am: 11C with a 10% chance of precipitation

11am: 12C with a 10% chance of precipitation

12pm: 12C with a 10% chance of precipitation

1pm: 12C with a 5% chance of precipitation

2pm: 12C with a 10% chance of precipitation

3pm: 12C with a 90% chance of precipitation

4pm: 11C with a 90% chance of precipitation

5pm: 11C with a 95% chance of precipitation

6pm: 10C with a 95% chance of precipitation

7pm: 10C with a 90% chance of precipitation

8pm: 10C with a 95% chance of precipitation

9pm: 10C with a 90% chance of precipitation

10pm: 10C with a 80% chance of precipitation

11pm: 10C with a 50% chance of precipitation

