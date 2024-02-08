Portsmouth Weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain batters Hampshire with weather warning in place
Portsmouth has been hit with persistent downpours as an alert continues to be in place until Friday, February 9 at 6am. The Met Office is warning that bus and train services will likely be affected and car journeys may take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday. Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period. However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."
Hour by hour forecast
9am: 10C with a 95% chance of precipitation
10am: 11C with a 10% chance of precipitation
11am: 12C with a 10% chance of precipitation
12pm: 12C with a 10% chance of precipitation
1pm: 12C with a 5% chance of precipitation
2pm: 12C with a 10% chance of precipitation
3pm: 12C with a 90% chance of precipitation
4pm: 11C with a 90% chance of precipitation
5pm: 11C with a 95% chance of precipitation
6pm: 10C with a 95% chance of precipitation
7pm: 10C with a 90% chance of precipitation
8pm: 10C with a 95% chance of precipitation
9pm: 10C with a 90% chance of precipitation
10pm: 10C with a 80% chance of precipitation
11pm: 10C with a 50% chance of precipitation