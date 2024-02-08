Portsmouth has been hit with persistent downpours as an alert continues to be in place until Friday, February 9 at 6am. The Met Office is warning that bus and train services will likely be affected and car journeys may take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday. Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period. However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."