File photo of Gunwharf Quays.

Spells of strong winds and heavy rain have battered the city.

England will be playing Denmark at Wembley tonight, so many residents might be planning get togethers or trips to the pub to watch the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In case you are wondering what the weather will be like, here is the latest Met Office forecast for the rest of today.

This is what to expect:

1pm – Overcast – 18C

2pm – Cloudy – 17C

3pm – Overcast – 18C

4pm – Cloudy – 18C

5pm – Sunny intervals – 18C

6pm – Sunny intervals – 18C

7pm – Sunny intervals – 17C

8pm – Sunny intervals – 16C

9pm – Sunny intervals – 16C

10pm – Partly cloudy – 15C

11pm – Partly cloudy – 15C

SEE ALSO: 11 things you can do in Portsmouth from July 19

Forecast for rest of the week

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Saturday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron