Latest Portsmouth Met Office forecast with overcast conditions to continue in the city

The weather has been mixed in Portsmouth over the last few days to say the least.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 12:50 pm
File photo of Gunwharf Quays.

Spells of strong winds and heavy rain have battered the city.

England will be playing Denmark at Wembley tonight, so many residents might be planning get togethers or trips to the pub to watch the game.

In case you are wondering what the weather will be like, here is the latest Met Office forecast for the rest of today.

This is what to expect:

Portsmouth

1pm – Overcast – 18C

2pm – Cloudy – 17C

3pm – Overcast – 18C

4pm – Cloudy – 18C

5pm – Sunny intervals – 18C

6pm – Sunny intervals – 18C

7pm – Sunny intervals – 17C

8pm – Sunny intervals – 16C

9pm – Sunny intervals – 16C

10pm – Partly cloudy – 15C

11pm – Partly cloudy – 15C

Forecast for rest of the week

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Saturday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

