Latest Portsmouth Met Office forecast with overcast conditions to continue in the city
The weather has been mixed in Portsmouth over the last few days to say the least.
Spells of strong winds and heavy rain have battered the city.
England will be playing Denmark at Wembley tonight, so many residents might be planning get togethers or trips to the pub to watch the game.
In case you are wondering what the weather will be like, here is the latest Met Office forecast for the rest of today.
This is what to expect:
1pm – Overcast – 18C
2pm – Cloudy – 17C
3pm – Overcast – 18C
4pm – Cloudy – 18C
5pm – Sunny intervals – 18C
6pm – Sunny intervals – 18C
7pm – Sunny intervals – 17C
8pm – Sunny intervals – 16C
9pm – Sunny intervals – 16C
10pm – Partly cloudy – 15C
11pm – Partly cloudy – 15C
Forecast for rest of the week
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Saturday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C