A popular and free music event is being moved indoors due to concerns over the weather forecast.

Live At The Bandstand, organised by Portsmouth City Council, was due to take place in Castle Field, Southsea, today. This has now been moved to The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.

A statement posted on the event’s social media page yesterday said: “Due to concerns over tomorrow's weather forecast, we've made the decision to move Saturday's Live at the Bandstand indoors to the Edge of the Wedge on Albert Road so the show can go on whatever the weather. Strong Island Recordings have programmed a fantastic line up with the first artist onstage at 1pm.

Live at the Bandstand is due to move to the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea following concerns over the weather forecast. Pictured is Jive Aces performing at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

“A massive thank you to The Wedgewood Rooms for stepping in to save the day.”

Today’s weather forecast

The Met Office predicts there will be sunny intervals throughout the morning, with the clouds clearing during the late afternoon. There is a small chance of rain before midday, the forecaster said, but this is set to fall further.

Flash flooding broke out across north Hampshire near Winchester, with heavy rain forcing firefighters to be deployed. Portsmouth is set to see sunny weather, with temperatures reaching highs of 22C. This is set to drop to 18C by 10pm, but the skies are set to be clear with little chance of rain.