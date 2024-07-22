The Jive Aces performed in front of buoyant and excited fans in Castle Field on Southsea seafront. Pompey legend Carl Wood (DJ Lemon) provided backing tracks and The Fifty 4 also rocked the audiences.
Live at the Bandstand is next scheduled to take place at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival on Southsea Common on Saturday (July 27).
A full line-up has been released for the rest of the summer. Here are 23 pictures from Sunday’s show.
