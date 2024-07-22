The Jive Aces performed in front of buoyant and excited fans in Castle Field on Southsea seafront. Pompey legend Carl Wood (DJ Lemon) provided backing tracks and The Fifty 4 also rocked the audiences.

Live at the Bandstand is next scheduled to take place at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival on Southsea Common on Saturday (July 27).

A full line-up has been released for the rest of the summer. Here are 23 pictures from Sunday’s show.

Live At The Bandstand Jiving at the Bandstand.

Live At The Bandstand The local Portsmouth music festival was in full swing this weekend. Jiving at the Bandstand.

Live At The Bandstand Two for tango among the many people dancing to the Jive Aces at the Bandstand.

Live At The Bandstand Jive Aces performing at the Bandstand.