Groovy music and dancing as residents flock to Live At The Bandstand in Portsmouth - in pictures

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:26 GMT
Live at the Bandstand is in full-swing this summer and the festivities are continuing.

The Jive Aces performed in front of buoyant and excited fans in Castle Field on Southsea seafront. Pompey legend Carl Wood (DJ Lemon) provided backing tracks and The Fifty 4 also rocked the audiences.

Live at the Bandstand is next scheduled to take place at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival on Southsea Common on Saturday (July 27).

A full line-up has been released for the rest of the summer. Here are 23 pictures from Sunday’s show.

Jiving at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

1. Live At The Bandstand

Jiving at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

The local Portsmouth music festival was in full swing this weekend. Jiving at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

2. Live At The Bandstand

The local Portsmouth music festival was in full swing this weekend. Jiving at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Two for tango among the many people dancing to the Jive Aces at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

3. Live At The Bandstand

Two for tango among the many people dancing to the Jive Aces at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Jive Aces performing at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

4. Live At The Bandstand

Jive Aces performing at the Bandstand. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

