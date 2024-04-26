As previously reported, Pompey fans stormed the pitch in jubilant scenes at Fratton Park on April 16 after Pompey were crowned League One champions in a 3-2 victory against Barnsley.

According to The BBC, two Pompey fans took the opportunties to scatter the remains of a departed loved one at the Portsmouth FC home ground. The result was evident as workers prepared the site for the subsequent Wigan Athletic match five days later as chemicals found in human ashes - calcium and calcium phosphate - kill grass and therefore marked the pitch. The marks were reportedly visible in the penalty area and centre circle.