Met office issue yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and showers
The weather forecast has predicted that people will need to dust off their raincoats as the weather is due to take a turn for the worst. There are thunderstorms gearing up to hit London and the South East on August 1 between 12noon and 11:59pm.
The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon. The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.”
The Met Office has said that this may lead to some disruption and there is potential for lightning, power cuts and floods.
