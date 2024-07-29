Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a glorious weekend of sunshine, the Met Office has confirmed that it will be short lived as thunderstorms are on their way.

The weather forecast has predicted that people will need to dust off their raincoats as the weather is due to take a turn for the worst. There are thunderstorms gearing up to hit London and the South East on August 1 between 12noon and 11:59pm.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon. The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.”

