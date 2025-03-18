Met Office forecasts Portsmouth temperatures to surge as spring begins - When do the clocks change?
Temperatures are set to rise this week, with the hottest day forecast to be Thursday March 20.
The Met Office is forecasting a high of 15°C for Portsmouth at 15:00 on Thursday.
What is the spring equinox?
The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.
At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.
The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.
Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.
When is the spring equinox?
This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.
Despite it being the start of astronomical spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.