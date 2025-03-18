This video More videos

Temperatures in Portsmouth will rise this week, coinciding with the spring equinox - how the equinox will impact daylight hours.

Temperatures are set to rise this week, with the hottest day forecast to be Thursday March 20.

The Met Office is forecasting a high of 15°C for Portsmouth at 15:00 on Thursday.

What is the spring equinox?

The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.

At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.

The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.

Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.

When is the spring equinox?

This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.