It has been a long winter but signs of Spring are starting to emerge.

While many will look out for daffodils, snowdrops of frogspawn, to signify the changing of the season, another sure-fire sign is the opening of the funfair at Clarence Pier. The funfair opened at the start of March and included a brand-new Big Wheel which is sure to provide entertainment and great views all summer long.

The brand-new Big Wheel has opened at Clarence Pier along with other attractions showing that Spring is finally here. | Sarah Standing

The past two weekends have been cold but sunny, proving great weather for a trip to the pier. Clarence Pier posted on Facebook: “The wait is over - Clarence Piers funfair is back for our 80th season!

“Our brand-new Big Wheel is now open, along with the rest of our attractions. Be one of the FIRST to take in the epic views - whether you're snapping pics, making memories or just enjoying the ride, this is a must-do.”

The funfair, including the Big Wheel, is open weekends from 12pm to 5pm.