Clarence Pier big wheel arrives with funfair opening signalling the start of Spring
While many will look out for daffodils, snowdrops of frogspawn, to signify the changing of the season, another sure-fire sign is the opening of the funfair at Clarence Pier. The funfair opened at the start of March and included a brand-new Big Wheel which is sure to provide entertainment and great views all summer long.
The past two weekends have been cold but sunny, proving great weather for a trip to the pier. Clarence Pier posted on Facebook: “The wait is over - Clarence Piers funfair is back for our 80th season!
“Our brand-new Big Wheel is now open, along with the rest of our attractions. Be one of the FIRST to take in the epic views - whether you're snapping pics, making memories or just enjoying the ride, this is a must-do.”
The funfair, including the Big Wheel, is open weekends from 12pm to 5pm.