Thousands of people are preparing to flock to the city this weekend for one of the biggest events of the year.

Spanning two days of running events, the Great South Run, is returning this weekend (October 18 and 19) after being cancelled last year following poor weather.

But, the Met Office has confirmed rain and wind will also be making an appearance.

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled last year.

The forecast says: “Fine, but turning breezier Saturday, with early sunny spells, before cloud thickens later.

“Windy Sunday, with rain moving east during the afternoon, occasionally heavy. Sunshine and heavy showers follow Monday.”

Last year, the ten mile run was cancelled with little warning for safety concerns after strong wind and rain battered the city.

A spokesperson for the Great South Run previously said: “We’re really sorry to confirm that this year's Great South Run (10 miles), scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 20, has been cancelled due to the forecasted high winds and rain.”

Despite the race being cancelled, large groups of people braved the weather and completed the route around the city regardless.