Eastney man inspired by friend's son to take on Great South Run after battling "gruelling" leukaemia treatment
Dean Bonner, from Eastney, is gearing up to complete the 10-mile challenge on Sunday (October 19) after witnessing the strength of his friend’s son, who was diagnosed with leukaemia.
The 37-year-old said: “A friend of mine navigated a tricky few years after his son was diagnosed with leukaemia and thankfully, he is now in remission.
“He underwent gruelling treatment and regular blood transfusions and handled it all brilliantly. It inspired me to get the running shoes on again.”
Dean, who works in engineering recruitment, has been training over the last few months to get ready for the major running event, which is attended by thousands of people every year.
Despite setting an initial target of £200 for Leukaemia Care, he has already raised double his goal with £500 in the pot.
Dean added: “I’ve been blown away by the generosity of friends, family, and colleagues. Everyone’s been so supportive, and it’s a great feeling to know that the money raised will help people going through such a tough time.”
Leukaemia Care provides information, support, treatment and advice to people diagnosed with the disease, and it is the UK’s leading charity for leukaemia.
Colin Dyer, chief executive of Leukaemia Care, said: “We’re so grateful to Dean for taking on the Great South Run in support of Leukaemia Care. His motivation - inspired by a young survivor’s bravery - perfectly captures the spirit of our community.
“Every step he takes and every pound he raises helps us continue to support people affected by leukaemia, offering information, advice, and care when it’s needed most.”