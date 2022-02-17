The Met Office has put an amber alert in place from 5am to 9pm tomorrow.

Forecasters are warning that there is a ‘danger to life’ and potential for power cuts and travel disruption.

But now a yellow alert has been issued from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.

A metal detectorist searches the shoreline on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022 in Southsea, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Met Office says: ‘Further strong winds are expected in some southern areas of the UK, which could hamper recovery efforts from storm Eunice.

‘There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

‘There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

‘Infrastructure recovery works resulting from storm Eunice could also be hampered, i.e. power cuts may be prolonged.’

The Met Office adds: ‘A short-lived area of strong winds looks likely to track quickly eastwards across southern parts of England and Wales on Saturday, accompanied by a spell of heavy rain.

‘The strongest winds are expected through the Bristol Channel and along the south coast of England with gusts of 60 mph likely here, and 40 to 50 mph inland.

‘The winds themselves could cause minor disruption; but given the expected impact from Storm Eunice on Friday, these conditions on Saturday may hamper any clear-up operations.’

