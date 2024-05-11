Residents were mesmerised by the Northern Lights as they shone over the city and parts of the county overnight. Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOW READ: Portsmouth Comic Con day 1

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings “from top to tail across the country”.

He said: “It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England.”

Here are some pictures on what the Northern Lights looked like. Photos can be added to this gallery by emailing them to [email protected].

1 . Northern Lights Portsmouth The Northern Lights seen over Portsmouth overnight. Photo: Mark Cox Photo Sales

2 . Northern Lights Portsmouth The Northern Lights seen over Portsmouth overnight. Photo: Mark Cox Photo Sales

3 . Northern Lights Portsmouth The Northern Lights seen over Portsmouth overnight. Photo: Mark Cox Photo Sales