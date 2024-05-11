Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suited and booted for a day of fun, hundreds of people have already turned out for the first day of Portsmouth’s beloved Comic Con.

From Spider Pig to Power Rangers, Wookiees, Harry Potter and Dr Who, the costumes already on show at Comic Con are mind blowing - and one thing is clear - hours of hard work has gone into creating these epic outfits. As the first day of the weekend event kickstarts, hundreds have turned out to get a glimpse into the days ahead of them.

Guildhall has been transformed once again into a fantasty dream land consisting of immersive experiences and walk throughs including the Jurassic Park experience.

Hundreds of people have turned out this morning to get a glimpse of the action at Comic Con. Pictured: Sam Thomas with his nephew Leo.

Sam Thomas, also known as the green Power Ranger, was stood firmly near the front of the queue this morning (May 11) with his 10-year-old nephew who was sporting a Spiderman costume. Sam, from Gosport, has been planning his Power Ranger costume for months and it was obvious that a long of time and effort had gone into the creation of it. From white gloves to a gold chest shield and a privately commissioned 3D helmet.

He said: “It was 50/50, I originally did a Spiderman when we came in the first year but I saw everyone was dressed as Spiderman so I wanted to be original so the second year this outfit came to me so it was the first time I wore it.”

Since his debut at the 2023 Comic Con, Sam has dedicated his time perfecting his outfit to ensure that it is every bit as fierce as the original Power Rangers. With four 3D printers at home, he attempted to print his own helmet which required hours of sanding down and perfecting - but not happy with the outcome, he decided to comission one that would wow people at events like this.