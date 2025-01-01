Parts of Hampshire to be hit with cold spell as yellow weather warning for snow issued by Met Office
A yellow weather warning is currently in place (January 1) across the country for strong winds reaching up to 75mph in some areas.
The Met Office has now issued another yellow weather warning for snow this weekend as a large portion of the UK is set to be hit with a cold spell as temperature plummet.
As a result of the yellow warning, parts of Hampshire are due to see snowfall. The warning will be in place from Saturday, January 4 at 12noon until Monday, January 6 at 9am.
The Met Office said: “As milder air attempts to move northwards into southern and central areas, snow may turn to a spell of freezing rain for a time, adding to the risk of ice.”
Thankfully the main areas affected by snow will be in northern areas and the Met Office said that snowfall in the south ‘may be short lived.’
