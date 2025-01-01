Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather is playing havoc with people’s New Year’s Day plans as a yellow weather warning is issued.

The Met Office issued the weather warning, which will be in place until this afternoon (January 1) as a result of extremely strong winds of up to 75mph.

As a result of the weather forecast, a number of events have been postponed or cancelled including the ever-popular Southsea Parkrun and the Havant Parkrun.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for a large portion of the country as strong winds are expected to arrive. | Met Office

The Southsea Parkrun Facebook said: “We have decided to postpone because the Met Office weather warning is at its worst for the event time tomorrow for wind and heavy rain.”

The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.

““The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”

The Southsea Parkrun Facebook added: “Sadly after my early morning course check (see reel) I have to cancel our New Years Day event. I am gutted to do this but Mother Nature had other plans today. Happy New Year to everyone and we will see you Saturday.”

The Havant Parkrun Facebook page said: “It is with regret that I have made the decision to CANCEL the Havant New Year parkrun.

“I have been monitoring things and I am not happy with the strength of the gusts of wind, especially at an event surrounded by trees.

“I know this will disappoint many of you (some may even be relieved?!?) but it is important to put safety first.”