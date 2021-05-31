Portsmouth and Hampshire could see hottest day of the year today - here's how hot it will get
THOUSANDS of people will be flocking to the seafront today in what could be the hottest day of the year so far.
Temperatures have been climbing all weekend and will do so again today – with the Met Office forecasting highs of 25 degrees Celsius.
This would top the 24.5C we had on March 31, making it the hottest day of the year.
In Portsmouth, the sea breeze will make it a little bit cooler, with forecast highs of 22C today.
These high temperatures will peak at around 5pm, with lows of 18C later tonight.
With clear blue skies the city will also see a high UV level, meaning there is a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.
Anyone heading to the seafront today is advised to pack factor 50 suncream.
It is also highly recommended that people stay in the shade where possible and keep their skin covered up.