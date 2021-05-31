Temperatures have been climbing all weekend and will do so again today – with the Met Office forecasting highs of 25 degrees Celsius.

This would top the 24.5C we had on March 31, making it the hottest day of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of friends relax in the sun at the Hot Walls in Southsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

In Portsmouth, the sea breeze will make it a little bit cooler, with forecast highs of 22C today.

These high temperatures will peak at around 5pm, with lows of 18C later tonight.

With clear blue skies the city will also see a high UV level, meaning there is a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Anyone heading to the seafront today is advised to pack factor 50 suncream.

SEE ALSO: 14 pictures of Southsea basking in the sun this bank holiday weekend

It is also highly recommended that people stay in the shade where possible and keep their skin covered up.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron