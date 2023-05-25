It’s great news for the people of Portsmouth who are hoping to get out and about over the upcoming spring bank holiday, as forecasters are predicting some of the hottest weather we’ve had so far this year. Following the huge downpours in March and April, the month of May is set to end on a high note - with temperatures soaring to 20°C over the coming days.

It also looks like the warmer weather is here to stay as most of the UK is set to bask in sunshine and higher temperatures over the next few weeks.

However, the UK is not set for an intense heatwave that has been reported by some media outlets. Neil Armstong, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “If you have heard media hyperbole that a heatwave driven by an African plume will bring intense heat to the UK in the next few days you are going to be disappointed – this isn’t true.

“However, if you are looking forward to a spell of largely fine, sunny and warm conditions across the majority of the UK, then you are going to be in luck.” Here is the Met Office weather forecast for Portsmouth this weekend.

Portsmouth weather forecast for bank holiday weekend

Temperatures will rise over the bank holiday weekend in Portsmouth

Outlook for Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28

On Friday, it will be dry and sunny throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 20°C. The warm weather will continue into Saturday as temperatures reach highs of 19°C.

On Sunday, it will be sunny with cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Outlook for Monday, May 29

