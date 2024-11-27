Heavy showers descended on Portsmouth overnight with the rain persisting throughout the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain yesterday, with Storm Conall impacting large parts of the UK. It was put in place at 10pm on November 26 and will continue until 12pm today.

Motorists have already been disrupted this morning, with parts of the M27 and M3 being closed due to flooding. The forecaster said delays on the roads were likely due to spray wet conditions, making journey times longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain descended on Portsmouth and Hampshire overnight, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning. | Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-24)

They added: “An area of rain is expected to reach parts of southern England overnight Tuesday, becoming persistent and heavy in places for a time. Much of the warning area will see 15-20 mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas.

“There is a lower chance of 50 mm of rain in a few places, more likely for the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, before rain eases and clears by early afternoon. Given recent wet weather, some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely.”

Hour by hour Met Office forecast for Portsmouth

8am - drizzle - 40 per cent chance of rain - 10C

9am - overcast - 10 per cent chance of rain - 8C

10am - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

11am - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

12pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

1pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

2pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

3pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

4pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

5pm - cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

6pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C

7pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 6C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 6C

9pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 6C

10pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 5C

11pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 5C