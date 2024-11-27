Storm Conall: When will the rain stop? Hour by hour forecast as heavy showers hit Portsmouth amid warning
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain yesterday, with Storm Conall impacting large parts of the UK. It was put in place at 10pm on November 26 and will continue until 12pm today.
Motorists have already been disrupted this morning, with parts of the M27 and M3 being closed due to flooding. The forecaster said delays on the roads were likely due to spray wet conditions, making journey times longer.
They added: “An area of rain is expected to reach parts of southern England overnight Tuesday, becoming persistent and heavy in places for a time. Much of the warning area will see 15-20 mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas.
“There is a lower chance of 50 mm of rain in a few places, more likely for the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, before rain eases and clears by early afternoon. Given recent wet weather, some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely.”
Hour by hour Met Office forecast for Portsmouth
8am - drizzle - 40 per cent chance of rain - 10C
9am - overcast - 10 per cent chance of rain - 8C
10am - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
11am - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
12pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
1pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
2pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
3pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
4pm - overcast - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
5pm - cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
6pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 7C
7pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 6C
8pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 6C
9pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 6C
10pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 5C
11pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 5C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.