Summer may have finally arrived in Portsmouth, with a whole week of glorious sunshine forecast by the Met Office.

It comes following a bank holiday that reached a sizzling 25C in parts of the UK – making it the hottest day on record this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Shaun Roster

Portsmouth was slightly cooler at 22C yesterday, but today is set to be much warmer.

This morning has seen the temperature hit 21C, without a single cloud in sight over the city.

By mid-afternoon, this will have risen to 23C, with UV levels ranked at ‘very high’ by the Met Office.

At 5pm we will see highs of 25C. making this Portsmouth’s hottest day in 2021.

It’s set to be another warm tonight as well, with an average temperature of 17C – and the heat will continue through the rest of the week.

Portsmouth is due to see an average temperature of 19C between now and Monday, June 7, with barely a cloud in sight.

In the blistering sunshine, The News recommends that people stick to the shade outdoors and wear plenty of suncream.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron