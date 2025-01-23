Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Strong gusts and perpetual heavy rain are forecast to hit Portsmouth after Storm Éowyn blows over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office have issued two more weather warnings for Sunday (January 26) and Monday morning (January 27). Gales could reach as high as 70mph, with spells of consistent showers likely to cause flooding.

The forecaster said “there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”. Storm Éowyn is due to hit the Portsmouth area, Hampshire and other parts of the UK tomorrow (January 24), with the same “danger to life” alert being issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. The Small Business Taster Christmas Market has been postponed as a result. | Marcin Jedrysiak

“A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day,” the forecaster said. “Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.”

The yellow weather warning for wind is in place between 8am and 3pm on Sunday. The Met Office rain alert is set between 8am on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

“A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers,” the forecaster added. “Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.

“It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office added that flooding could damage buildings and cause cancellations on road and naval public transport. Short term power cuts, coastal roads being hit with large waves and spray, are also possible.

Storm Éowyn is due to hit the Portsmouth area, Hampshire and other parts of the UK on Friday, with the same “danger to life” warning being issued.