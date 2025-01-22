Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Strong winds’ are expected to batter the city bringing potential ‘danger to life’ as Storm Éowyn hits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday, January 24, as Storm Éowyn is due to bring extremely strong winds.

The weather warning will be in place from 12am until 11:59pm and it will impact a significant portion of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Éowyn is due to hit the country on Friday, January 24. | Met Office

The Met Office said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and some disruption on Friday.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Winds easing Saturday, cloudy with rain and hill snow possible. Further strong winds and rain likely later Sunday.”

Forecast for Portsmouth:

Friday, January 24:

3am: Heavy rain - 8C - 95 per cent chance of rain - 60mph winds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6am: Heavy rain - 9C - 95 per cent chance of rain - 63mph winds

9am: Light showers - 10C - 90 per cent chance of rain - 58mph winds

12noon: Sunny intervals - 10C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 36mph winds

3pm: Sunny intervals - 10C - 5 per cent chance of rain - 28mph winds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm: Partly cloudy - 8C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 17mph winds

9pm: Partly cloudy - 7C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 15mph winds