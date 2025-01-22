Storm Éowyn: Detailed weather forecast as 'very strong' winds could cause 'danger to life'
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday, January 24, as Storm Éowyn is due to bring extremely strong winds.
The weather warning will be in place from 12am until 11:59pm and it will impact a significant portion of the country.
The Met Office said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and some disruption on Friday.
“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
“Winds easing Saturday, cloudy with rain and hill snow possible. Further strong winds and rain likely later Sunday.”
Forecast for Portsmouth:
Friday, January 24:
3am: Heavy rain - 8C - 95 per cent chance of rain - 60mph winds
6am: Heavy rain - 9C - 95 per cent chance of rain - 63mph winds
9am: Light showers - 10C - 90 per cent chance of rain - 58mph winds
12noon: Sunny intervals - 10C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 36mph winds
3pm: Sunny intervals - 10C - 5 per cent chance of rain - 28mph winds
6pm: Partly cloudy - 8C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 17mph winds
9pm: Partly cloudy - 7C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 15mph winds
