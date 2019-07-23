PORTSMOUTH will be in the grips of a heatwave throughout the week.

Temperatures are expected to hit 29C today followed by 27 degrees on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday.

Do you struggle to sleep in warm weather?

A level three heatwave warning has been issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire by the Met Office.

The warning is one level away from being considered an emergency situation.

Trying to get to sleep during warm weather can often be a thankless task and the heatwave may stop you from properly getting your forty winks.

However there are some top tips to help you get a good night’s kip in summer.

What is the ideal temperature for your bedroom?

Lisa Artis, sleep advisor at The Sleep Council explains: ‘Hot weather can be a nuisance when it comes to bedtime, and while we may celebrate the warmth of the sun and the longer, brighter days – heat can cause havoc when it comes to catching the Zzzs.’

She adds: ‘Ideally bedrooms should be around 16-18°C (60-65°F) but if, at nighttime, the outside temperature remains higher, or your bedroom has retained the heat from the day, it can be difficult to keep cool.

‘Your body temperature needs to lower slightly before you go to sleep which is why it’s difficult to drop off when you’re too hot.’

Top tips for getting a good night’s sleep during the heatwave

- Open windows – and doors – to create a cool draught through your bedroom, and keep curtains or blinds drawn during the day to keep the sun out and your room cooler at night.

- If you’ve got an attic, try opening the hatch. Hot air rises and this will give it somewhere to go. Get rid of the duvet and blankets and sleep with just a cotton sheet – or a duvet with a low tog rating. Wear light cotton nightwear – this is actually better than wearing nothing at all as natural fabric will absorb any perspiration. Have a cool shower or bath before bedtime to lower your core body temperature.

- Drink plenty of cold water during the evening and keep a glass by the bed.

- Avoid too much caffeine, alcohol or a big meal before bedtime as this can make you feel hot in the middle of the night because of dehydration and overactive digestion.

- Pull out your hot water bottle, but fill it with ice cold water and have it in bed with you. Cool a pillow case in the fridge before bedtime or try one of the new cooling pillows that are available to buy – both will help you keep a cool head!

- If you share a bed, make sure it’s big enough for two people so you can sleep without disturbing each other – a 5ft wide bed should be your minimum.

- Also, try putting socks in the fridge and wear them in bed – cooling your feet lowers the overall temperature of your skin and body, ideal during a hot summer’s night. Use an electric fan to cool you down at night.

- If it’s really hot, put a tray of ice and a little water in front of the fan which will cool the air even more.