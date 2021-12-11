Pictured is: View of the Christmas Village at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-7)

The Met Office has issued its first predictions of December 25 and the New Year.

It comes as we reach just two weeks before the big day.

But what can we expect to see some snow and the chance of a white Christmas?

Here is what the Met Office has as its long-range forecast on the Portsmouth weather page.

It covers December 25 to January 8.

The Met Offfice says: ‘It is likely to remain settled for the final week of 2021, with an increasing risk of frost and fog for Christmas and New Year. Any unsettled spells are most likely for the northwest, with occasional stronger winds, and some showers or longer spells of rain.

‘Temperatures are expected to be around average, but milder in the north, and colder in the south at times, where frost is most likely.

‘Heading deeper into January there is expected to be a gradual shift towards more changeable conditions, especially in the northwest, and turning milder again too.’

