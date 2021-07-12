Portsmouth weather: Exact time downpours will be heaviest as Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain comes into force - hour-by-hour forecast
A WEATHER warning for heavy rain is set to come into force.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.
It comes into force at 10am and remains in place until 11.59pm.
On its website, the Met Office warns: ‘Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in some places.
‘Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible.
‘Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
‘Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.’
There could be torrential downpours in some places with 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour and perhaps in excess of 60 mm in some spots in two or three hours.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast, including when the rain will be the heaviest today.
Portsmouth
10am – Cloudy – 16C
11am – Overcast – 16C
Noon – Light rain – 17C
1pm – Cloudy – 17C
2pm – Overcast – 18C
3pm – Overcast – 18C
4pm – Light rain – 18C
5pm – Heavy rain – 18C
6pm – Heavy rain – 18C
7pm – Light shower – 18C
8pm – Heavy shower – 17C
9pm – Light shower – 17C
10pm – Light shower – 17C
11pm – Light shower – 16C
Gosport
10am – Cloudy – 16C
11am – Overcast – 16C
Noon – Overcast – 17C
1pm – Light rain – 17C
2pm – Light rain – 17C
3pm – Light rain – 18C
4pm – Light rain – 18C
5pm – Heavy rain – 17C
6pm – Heavy rain – 17C
7pm – Light rain – 17C
8pm – Light rain – 17C
9pm – Light rain – 17C
10pm – Light shower – 17C
11pm – Light shower – 16C
Fareham
10am – Cloudy – 15C
11am – Cloudy – 16C
Noon – Light rain – 17C
1pm – Light rain – 17C
2pm – Light rain – 18C
3pm – Light rain – 17C
4pm – Light rain – 17C
5pm – Heavy rain – 17C
6pm – Heavy rain – 17C
7pm – Heavy showers – 17C
8pm – Heavy showers – 17C
9pm – Light rain – 16C
10pm – Light shower – 16C
11pm – Light shower – 16C
Havant
10am – Cloudy – 16C
11am – Light rain – 16C
Noon – Light rain – 17C
1pm – Light rain – 17C
2pm – Light rain – 17C
3pm – Light rain – 17C
4pm – Light rain – 18C
5pm – Heavy rain – 17C
6pm – Heavy rain – 17C
7pm – Light rain – 18C
8pm – Heavy rain – 17C
9pm – Light rain – 17C
10pm – Light shower – 16C
11pm – Light shower – 16C
Waterlooville
10am – Cloudy – 15C
11am – Cloudy – 16C
Noon – Cloudy - 17C
1pm – Light rain – 17C
2pm – Light rain – 17C
3pm – Light rain – 17C
4pm – Light rain – 17C
5pm – Heavy rain – 17C
6pm – Light shower – 17C
7pm – Light rain – 17C
8pm – Heavy rain – 17C
9pm – Light shower – 16C
10pm – Light shower – 16C
11pm – Light shower – 16C