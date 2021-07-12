The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

It comes into force at 10am and remains in place until 11.59pm.

On its website, the Met Office warns: ‘Heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in some places.

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth today.

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible.

‘Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

‘Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.’

There could be torrential downpours in some places with 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour and perhaps in excess of 60 mm in some spots in two or three hours.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast, including when the rain will be the heaviest today.

Portsmouth

10am – Cloudy – 16C

11am – Overcast – 16C

Noon – Light rain – 17C

1pm – Cloudy – 17C

2pm – Overcast – 18C

3pm – Overcast – 18C

4pm – Light rain – 18C

5pm – Heavy rain – 18C

6pm – Heavy rain – 18C

7pm – Light shower – 18C

8pm – Heavy shower – 17C

9pm – Light shower – 17C

10pm – Light shower – 17C

11pm – Light shower – 16C

Gosport

10am – Cloudy – 16C

11am – Overcast – 16C

Noon – Overcast – 17C

1pm – Light rain – 17C

2pm – Light rain – 17C

3pm – Light rain – 18C

4pm – Light rain – 18C

5pm – Heavy rain – 17C

6pm – Heavy rain – 17C

7pm – Light rain – 17C

8pm – Light rain – 17C

9pm – Light rain – 17C

10pm – Light shower – 17C

11pm – Light shower – 16C

Fareham

10am – Cloudy – 15C

11am – Cloudy – 16C

Noon – Light rain – 17C

1pm – Light rain – 17C

2pm – Light rain – 18C

3pm – Light rain – 17C

4pm – Light rain – 17C

5pm – Heavy rain – 17C

6pm – Heavy rain – 17C

7pm – Heavy showers – 17C

8pm – Heavy showers – 17C

9pm – Light rain – 16C

10pm – Light shower – 16C

11pm – Light shower – 16C

Havant

10am – Cloudy – 16C

11am – Light rain – 16C

Noon – Light rain – 17C

1pm – Light rain – 17C

2pm – Light rain – 17C

3pm – Light rain – 17C

4pm – Light rain – 18C

5pm – Heavy rain – 17C

6pm – Heavy rain – 17C

7pm – Light rain – 18C

8pm – Heavy rain – 17C

9pm – Light rain – 17C

10pm – Light shower – 16C

11pm – Light shower – 16C

Waterlooville

10am – Cloudy – 15C

11am – Cloudy – 16C

Noon – Cloudy - 17C

1pm – Light rain – 17C

2pm – Light rain – 17C

3pm – Light rain – 17C

4pm – Light rain – 17C

5pm – Heavy rain – 17C

6pm – Light shower – 17C

7pm – Light rain – 17C

8pm – Heavy rain – 17C

9pm – Light shower – 16C

10pm – Light shower – 16C

11pm – Light shower – 16C

