The Met Office is predicting stormy conditions throughout the evening.

Heavy rain as well as thunder is being forecast for the coming hours.

Colder temperatures are also expected as the week continues.

Lightning above Stokes Bay in Gosport on the night of Friday, July 23 into Saturday, July 24. Picture: Michael Seymour

But when should you expect the stormy weather?

Here is what the latest Met Office forecast is saying:

Portsmouth

Thunderstorms are predicted from 7pm through the rest of the night until midnight.

Rain is expected from 5pm.

Gosport

Thunderstorms are forecast for 11pm in Gosport.

Rain is expected from noon through the rest of the day, with heavy rain from 6pm until midnight.

Fareham

Thunderstorms are expected between 7pm and 9pm tonight.

Heavy rain is forecast to fall from 1pm until midnight.

Havant

Thunderstorms are expected intermittently from 7pm until midnight – with the current forecast predicting thunder from 7pm to 8pm, 9pm to 10pm and then 11pm to midnight.

Heavy rain is expected in the afternoon and then from 6pm until the end of the day.

Waterlooville

Thunderstorms are expected from 4pm to 5pm in Waterlooville and then again from 8pm to 9pm.

Heavy rain is expect from 2pm until the end of the day.

